Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $472,358,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after buying an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after buying an additional 1,764,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $91,273,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after buying an additional 1,138,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.85. 732,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,669,078. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.