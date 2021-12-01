Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.97. 2,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average is $79.78. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $54.13 and a one year high of $97.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $323,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

