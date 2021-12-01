Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Shares Down 7.1%

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD)’s share price was down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 534,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 229,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$10.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get Hudson Resources alerts:

Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hudson Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has one exploitation license, the Naajat EL; and the Sarfartoq Mineral Claim, an exploration stage property. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.