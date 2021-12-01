Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. 2,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,686. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

