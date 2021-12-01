Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Increases By 47.5%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,600 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the October 31st total of 603,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.2 days.

OTCMKTS RCRRF traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $61.74. 1,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $71.66. The company has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

