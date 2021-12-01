Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Up 48.7% in November

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,100 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the October 31st total of 384,100 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Elys Game Technology news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 39,400 shares of company stock valued at $136,242 over the last ninety days. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at $149,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELYS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,671. Elys Game Technology has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $8.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 4.90.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

