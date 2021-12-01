Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $630.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,962. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $666.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $610.47 and its 200-day moving average is $549.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

