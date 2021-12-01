Brokerages Set Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target at $20.50

Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts have commented on AIRG shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Airgain alerts:

NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,698. Airgain has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $97.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims acquired 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 99.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Airgain by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.