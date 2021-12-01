Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Up 134.4% in November

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the October 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 805,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $38,180.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,071. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 23,493 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. 83,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

