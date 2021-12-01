Brokerages Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Target Price at $114.00

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after buying an additional 210,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 34,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.82. 13,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,091. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. Leidos has a 12-month low of $87.81 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.42.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.