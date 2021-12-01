Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.49. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLYM traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $30.62. 4,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

