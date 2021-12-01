ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.040-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.60 million-$203.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.68 million.ON24 also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.080 EPS.

ON24 stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. 18,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,387. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.44 million and a PE ratio of -88.00. ON24 has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ONTF shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.71.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 45,824 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $727,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,603.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 38,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 1,526.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 93,897 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 366,912 shares during the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

