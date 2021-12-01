Short Interest in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Expands By 139.7%

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a growth of 139.7% from the October 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.6 days.

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,675. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fortis has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4248 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortis by 20.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,622,000 after buying an additional 3,170,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,805,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,849,000 after purchasing an additional 184,911 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Fortis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,067,000 after purchasing an additional 530,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Fortis by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,041,000 after purchasing an additional 622,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,804,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,968,000 after purchasing an additional 38,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

