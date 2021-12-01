NEXT.coin (NEXT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,539.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.67 or 0.00995354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.04 or 0.00258015 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00022686 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001153 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012483 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00031593 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003312 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.