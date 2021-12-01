WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Update

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the October 31st total of 257,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

WNS stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. WNS has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $91.03.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of WNS by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.