Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,513,562 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

