eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.98. eBay reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Truist boosted their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.04.

In related news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $457,861,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $358,783,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $303,481,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.55. The stock had a trading volume of 65,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,252,060. eBay has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

