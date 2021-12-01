Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Receives $45.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.08. 281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32. Koppers has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

