Starbase Price Reaches $0.0071 on Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 1st. Starbase has a market cap of $1.32 million and $730,141.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.00239569 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00087060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011611 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.