ON (ONON) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

11/17/2021 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/17/2021 – ON was upgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2021 – ON was upgraded by analysts at Williams Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2021 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ON is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ON is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ON is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ON is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ON is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ON is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ON is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ON is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – ON is now covered by analysts at Williams Capital. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.81. 29,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,264. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth approximately $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth approximately $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth approximately $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,751,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

