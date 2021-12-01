ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 673,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 6,902,294 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $18.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 199.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

