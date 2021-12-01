ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 673,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 6,902,294 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $18.46.
The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.
