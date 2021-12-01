Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WFRD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,975. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.52. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,465,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,076,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,219,000. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 5,524,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,673,000 after purchasing an additional 406,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,107,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weatherford International (WFRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.