Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $33.00

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $34.93. Karooooo shares last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Get Karooooo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.33.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $3,691,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $1,403,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $423,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.