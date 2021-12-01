Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $33.00

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $34.93. Karooooo shares last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 200 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.33.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $3,691,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $1,403,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $423,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.