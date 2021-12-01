Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 101,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.
Several equities analysts recently commented on IMRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,403,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)
Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.