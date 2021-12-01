Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Trading Down 5.3%

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP)’s share price fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.72. 759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 227,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIP. Cowen initiated coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Arteris Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

