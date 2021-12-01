Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU)’s stock price rose 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 511,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 750,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.40. The company has a market cap of C$32.43 million and a PE ratio of -11.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

In other Purepoint Uranium Group news, Director Christopher John Frostad sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,991,824 shares in the company, valued at C$618,732.72.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

