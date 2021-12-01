Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $249.48. 54 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.12. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $214.18 and a 1-year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

