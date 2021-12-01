Peak Financial Management Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

NYSE BX traded up $2.90 on Wednesday, reaching $144.35. 15,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,229. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

