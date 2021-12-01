BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

