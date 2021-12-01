Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

