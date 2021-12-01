4J Wealth Management LLC Has $7.13 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.2% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,810,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60.

