Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.08 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.100 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.48. The company had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,474. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.17 and its 200 day moving average is $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,642 shares of company stock worth $9,224,820. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.