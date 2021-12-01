CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $30.65 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,439,000 after buying an additional 98,059 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $553.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $525.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.74 and a 1-year high of $577.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.