Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund makes up approximately 1.1% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $205,570,000. Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $4,224,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 167.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 189,532 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 118,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,111,000 after acquiring an additional 117,967 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 59.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 71,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

