Eastern Bank Purchases 2,178 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eastern Bank boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $357.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $374.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.62 and a 200-day moving average of $324.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

