Eastern Bank Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 219.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Truist upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

Shares of LLY opened at $248.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.96. The company has a market cap of $237.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

