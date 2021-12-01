Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 331 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $146.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.57 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.81 and its 200 day moving average is $155.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.40.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

