Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000. Upstart accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 54.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after acquiring an additional 538,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $31,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.14, for a total value of $39,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,597,033 shares of company stock worth $396,562,782. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart stock opened at $208.00 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion and a PE ratio of 256.11.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.55.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.