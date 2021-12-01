Fluent Financial LLC Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $410,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $455.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.45. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $476.17. The firm has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

