Blossom Wealth Management Has $391,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

