Revain Achieves Market Cap of $970.86 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Revain has a total market capitalization of $970.86 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Revain has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.00239569 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00087060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011611 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Revain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

