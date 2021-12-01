Stream Protocol Price Up 9.6% This Week (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $226,219.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.00239569 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00087060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011611 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,712,558 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

