Zacks: Analysts Expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Greenlane reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNLN shares. Cowen started coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 3,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,916. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.

In related news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $199,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $74,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,176 shares of company stock valued at $830,363. 83.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 53.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 339,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 5.6% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

