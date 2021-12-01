Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,927 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Visa by 61.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $7,677,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Visa by 25.7% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $2,923,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.70. The stock had a trading volume of 137,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,215. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.88 and its 200 day moving average is $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.55 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,387 shares of company stock valued at $8,812,550. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.