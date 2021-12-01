Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 620,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,073,000. Airbnb makes up about 17.9% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,447,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $6.90 on Wednesday, reaching $179.44. 58,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,562,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.19 and a 200-day moving average of $158.81. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.14.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $2,553,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,039 shares of company stock worth $137,796,473 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

