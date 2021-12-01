New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,600 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after acquiring an additional 351,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.90. 270,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,847,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.14. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $175.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

