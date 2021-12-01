Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,834 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,033,000 after purchasing an additional 123,014 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CB traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.63. 32,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,593. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,051,518. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

