Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $18,974,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $10,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.03. 728,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,046,047. The company has a market capitalization of $189.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

