Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,653 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,898,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 158.7% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 8.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,677. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

