Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $883,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $91.22. 136,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,299,911. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $249.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its 200-day moving average is $88.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

